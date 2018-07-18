App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

MiG 21 crashes in Kangra district of Himachal

The fighter jet crashed in Mehra Palli village under the Jawali police station, Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Patial said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A MiG 21 fighter jet crashed in a village in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh today, police said. The fighter jet crashed in Mehra Palli village under the Jawali police station, Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Patial said.

The SP told PTI that he and other officials were on their way to the spot.

The aircraft had taken off from the Pathankot air base in Punjab, officials said.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

