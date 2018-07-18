MiG 21 crashes in Kangra district of Himachal

A MiG 21 fighter jet crashed in a village in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh today, police said. The fighter jet crashed in Mehra Palli village under the Jawali police station, Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Patial said.

The SP told PTI that he and other officials were on their way to the spot.

The aircraft had taken off from the Pathankot air base in Punjab, officials said.