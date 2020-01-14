Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella voices concern over CAA

Microsoft's Indian-origin Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella, on January 13, voiced concern over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying what is happening is "sad". He added that he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant create the next unicorn in India.

Nadella’s comments came while speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan where he was asked about the contentious issue.

"I think what is happening is sad... It is just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys," Nadella was quoted as saying by Ben Smith, the Editor-in-Chief of New York-based BuzzFeed News.

In a statement issued by Microsoft India, Nadella said: "Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds.”

"I am shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large," Nadella added.

Last week, the Centre had issued a gazette notification announcing that CAA has come into effect from January 10, 2020. CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and faced religious persecution will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be eligible for Indian citizenship.

There have been widespread protests against the Act in different parts of the country. At least 19 persons were killed in anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh.