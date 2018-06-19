Mice wreak havoc in Assam ATM, biting away notes worth Rs 12.38 lakh

An unprecedented rodent invasion in an SBI ATM in Assam caused a loss of cash amounting to Rs 12.38 lakh. Located in Assam’s Tinsukia district, the ATM was out of order from May 19 up until June 11, when the technicians arrived.

As per a report by India Today, most of the shredded currency were notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000. The company hired to run the ATM is a Guwahati-based organisation, FIS.

The cash was deposited one day before by the company after which the ATM went out of order, according to reports. “We have been able to salvage about Rs 17 lakh,” a bank official confirmed on a local news channel.

An FIR has been filed with the Tinsukia police to probe further into the matter. The suspicious timing of the ATM not functioning along with the length of time for which it was out of order has caused some to question the incident.

“May 20 and June 11 is a significant period of time for an ATM to be out of service. People are suspicious as to why it took so long for the mechanics to arrive,” said a local.