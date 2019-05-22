MIB issues advisory restraining broadcasters from airing election day results programming on entertainment channels

A day before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory in which it has restrained broadcasters from beaming programming related to election results on its entertainment channels.

The advisory clearly states that as per rules, an entertainment channel does not have the rights to air any news or current affairs-based programme.

"lt is clearly evident from that news channels are mandated to carry news and current affairs content, while non-news and current affairs channels are not mandated to carry any news and current affairs content. Further, at the time of applying for a non-news TV channel, the applicant company gives an undertaking that the proposed channel is purely an entertainment channel and does not have any news or current affairs based programme," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry gives permission for uplinking of TV channels under two categories: Non-News & Current Affairs and News & Current Affairs. ​