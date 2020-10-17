172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mi-initiative-to-enable-people-to-watch-durga-puja-live-from-home-5975891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mi initiative to enable people to watch Durga Puja live from home

The smartphone maker has come up with an online portal – Trinayan- to ensure that people do not miss out on the rituals and festivities, Mi India director (offline sales) Sunil Baby said on Saturday.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

At a time when 'avoid public gatherings' during Durga Puja have become buzzwords in the gatherings' wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Chinese mobile and TV maker Mi is providing an opportunity to people to visit their favourite community pujas virtually.

The smartphone maker has come up with an online portal – Trinayan- to ensure that people do not miss out on the rituals and festivities, Mi India director (offline sales) Sunil Baby said on Saturday.

Starting from the inauguration of Durga Puja to Bijoya Dashami, the online platform will be covering every ritual live with the help of 40 cameras placed at 10 of the famous marquees in Kolkata, he said.

Close

The community pujas, which will be shown on the portal, are Ballygunge Cultural Association, FD Block, Mudiyali, Telaprottay, Behala Club, Gennex- Behala, Shapoorji, Unitech, Sherwood Estate and VIP Enclave.

"In a bid to overcome the challenges of limited entry at the beautifully decorated marquees this year, Trinayan will enable devotees to virtually visit their favourite marquees and ensure that they are part of all the rituals," Baby said.

One has to log on to www.onlinedurgapuja.com to watch rituals at any of these marquees, he said. Devotees can also order 'bhog' through online registration, he added.
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #Durga Puja #India #MI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.