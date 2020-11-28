PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2020 03:46 PM IST

MHT CET results 2020 to be declared today @mahacet.org, here’s how to check

The MHT CET 2020 exams for the PCM and PCB were conducted this year from October 1 to October 20 due to COVID-19 pandemic, the exams are mostly conducted in May. This year 4.55 lakh students had applied for the MHT CET 2020 exams.

Moneycontrol News

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2020 results for PCM and PCB is expected to be declared on November 28. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their scores on the MHT-CET official website i.e. mahacet.org.

The provisional MHT CET answer key were released on November 10 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till November 12. The State CET Cell released the answers to the objection on November 17.



Here's how to check MHT CET results 2020:

>Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell  - mahacet.org

>Click on the MHT CET PCM/PCB Result link

>Enter your login ID and password

>Download the MHT CET 2020 Results for further reference

The scorecard will include name, roll number, the name of the examination, marks secured in each section, total marks secured and qualifying status of the students along with the percentile secured.

Students who qualify the MHT CET 2020 entrance will be considered for the admissions for engineering and pharma courses.

Once the results are declared, the authorities will release a detailed notification regarding the MHT CET counselling process including registration, fee payment, and document verification soon after the declaration of results.


As per the Times Now report, MHT CET counselling is scheduled to be held in three phases, followed by an additional spot round.


Earlier, Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant on November 26 confirmed that MHT CET result 2020 for vocational courses will be released by December 5.
First Published on Nov 28, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #education #India #MHT CET 2020 #Results

