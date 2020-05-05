MHT CET 2020: Last date for online application extended till May 20, check details here

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has further extended the deadline for online application until May 20, 2020, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third time the last date for filling the online application forms has been extended.

The move comes after the nationwide lockdown was extended by the government until May 17, with restrictions having been eased only in a few areas.

"In view of the third extension given to the total lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 scare and precautionary measures imposed by the government, some candidates who are dependant on cyber café services for filling the online applications had requested CET CELL for extension to the form filling dates," the notification said.

It also noted that as far as possible, there will be no change in the scheduled dates for the entrance test to the B.Ed. and LL.B-3 years courses.

Candidates can find the official notification here.

Several examinations across the country have been postponed or deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdown.

Earlier this week, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) also deferred the Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam 2020 until further notice.

Meanwhile, the dates for the JEE (Main) Examination, 2020 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were announced earlier today.