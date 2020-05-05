App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MHT CET 2020: Last date for online application extended till May 20, check details here

Earlier this week, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) also deferred the Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam 2020 until further notice.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has further extended the deadline for online application until May 20, 2020, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the third time the last date for filling the online application forms has been extended.

The move comes after the nationwide lockdown was extended by the government until May 17, with restrictions having been eased only in a few areas.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

Close

"In view of the third extension given to the total lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 scare and precautionary measures imposed by the government, some candidates who are dependant on cyber café services for filling the online applications had requested CET CELL for extension to the form filling dates," the notification said.

It also noted that as far as possible, there will be no change in the scheduled dates for the entrance test to the B.Ed. and LL.B-3 years courses.

Candidates can find the official notification here.

Several examinations across the country have been postponed or deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdown.

Meanwhile, the dates for the JEE (Main) Examination, 2020 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) were announced earlier today.

Read More | JEE Main 2020 exam to be held between July 18-23, NEET 2020 on July 26: HRD Minister

First Published on May 5, 2020 08:51 pm

tags #coronavirus #education #India

