you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MHT CET 2020 exam dates, deadline to submit details declared on mahacet.org

Candidates should complete the procedure of entering their HSC information by May 23, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The official dates for Maharashtra CET (MHT CET 2020 exam) have been released by the state common entrance test cell commission.

The official notification said MHT-CET 2020, is scheduled on July 4,6,7,8,9,10,13,14,28,29,30,31 and August 3,4 and 5. Check the notification of the MHT CET 2020 exam dates.

"The said examination will be conducted in PCM and PCB group separately. PCM and PCB group timetable will be announced by mid June 2020 once the validation of examination test centers will be over. This is being clarified in the interest of the candidates who have registered for MHT CET 2020," said the notice.

The cell has issued an official notice asking candidates who have applied for MHT CET 2020 to fill out all relevant details on the HSC Board examinations application form. Candidates can complete their application details on MHT CET official website mahcet.org.

Candidates should complete the procedure of entering their HSC information by May 23, 2020.

The CET cell has also issued a notification regarding fee payments. Notice related to information on fee payment can be accessed by candidates at HSC Board details and MH CET Fee details.

Here's where you can fill details of MHT CET 2020 examination

The applications were to be filled from January 7, 2020, to March 7, 2020. Candidates who had not been able to submit their fee due to any reason can now do so till May 23, 2020, 11:59 PM. The candidates can check the official website for further updates.

First Published on May 20, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #mahacet.org #MHT CET Exam #MHT CET Exam 2020 #MHT CET Exam 2020 Notice

