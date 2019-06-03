App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MHT CET 2019 Result to be declared on June 4; how to check your score on mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in

MHT CET Result 2019 will likely be declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in today

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Whatsapp

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2019 Results will be declared tomorrow i.e. on June 4, as per a notification from the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. The examinations were held between May 2 and May 13.

The CET Cell had earlier tentatively indicated in its information brochure that the MHT CET 2019 Results will be declared on June 3. However, in a fresh notification, the cell notified the MHT CET 2019 scorecard and MHT CET Results 2019 will be available on June 4.

About 3.92 lakh students appeared for the test and the answer key was released on May 15.

Here is how you can check the results of MHT-CET 2019:

--Visit the mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in of Maharashtra CET

--Click on the results tab

--Enter your roll number and click on 'Submit'

--Save the results for future reference

The MHT CET exam is a state level entrance test conducted annually for admission into undergrad courses engineering and allied courses offered by colleges in Maharashtra. Based on their score/rank in MHT CET Result 2019, candidates can apply for the courses at various colleges across the state.

Note: Date details in the copy have been updated as per the latest notification
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #India

