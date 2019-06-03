MHT CET 2019 Result may be declared today; how to check your score on mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in

MHT CET Result 2019 will likely be declared on mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in today
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2019 Results are likely to be announced today. The examinations were held between May 2 and May 13.
About 3.92 lakh students appeared for the test and the answer key was released on May 15.
Here is how you can check the results of MHT-CET 2019:
--Visit the mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in of Maharashtra CET
--Click on the results tab
--Enter your roll number and click on 'Submit'
--Save the results for future referenceThe MHT CET exam is a state level entrance test conducted annually for admission into undergrad courses engineering and allied courses offered by colleges in Maharashtra. Based on their score/rank in MHT CET Result 2019, candidates can apply for the courses at various colleges across the state.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 04:03 pm