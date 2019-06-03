MHT CET 2019 Result may be declared today; how to check your score on mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2019 Results are likely to be announced today. The examinations were held between May 2 and May 13.

About 3.92 lakh students appeared for the test and the answer key was released on May 15.

Here is how you can check the results of MHT-CET 2019:

--Visit the mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in of Maharashtra CET

--Click on the results tab

--Enter your roll number and click on 'Submit'

--Save the results for future reference

The MHT CET exam is a state level entrance test conducted annually for admission into undergrad courses engineering and allied courses offered by colleges in Maharashtra. Based on their score/rank in MHT CET Result 2019, candidates can apply for the courses at various colleges across the state.