you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MHRD NIRF Rankings 2020: Here are the best dental institutes of the country

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the dental category was introduced this year on a special request by the dental sector stakeholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The MHRD NIRF Rankings 2020 has selected Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences in New Delhi as the best dental institute in the country.

Manipal College of Dental Sciences in Udupi took the second spot while Dr. DY Patil Vidyapeeth Pune was in the third position in this year's maiden dental category of the NIRF India Rankings.

Dental

Close

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the dental category was introduced this year on a special request by the dental sector stakeholders.

A total of 30 institutes were ranked in this category in this year's list.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #education #India #NIRF India Rankings 2020

