MHRD NIRF Ranking 2020: These are the top medical colleges in India

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi is the best medical college in the country, as per the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings (NIRF) India Rankings 2020.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh took the second spot while Christian Medical College, Vellore was in the third position in this year's MHRD NIRF India Rankings under the medical category.

Also read: IIT Madras tops the NIRF Rankings 2020

AIIMS has been topping the list ever since medical was introduced as a new category in NIRF India Rankings 2018. Similarly, the second and third spots have been the same since then.

In the medical category, a total of 40 institutes were ranked by the HRD ministry under the NIRF Ranking 2020. Last year, only 30 institutes were ranked. This means that the overall participation rate of institutes has increased.

Initiated by MHRD, the framework uses several parameters for its ranking like Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Institutions across the country are divided in nine different categories.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

There is a proposal to link the funding of institutes across India to their NIRF Rankings. Further, MHRD may also make it mandatory for all partially or totally funded educational institutes to take part in NIRF every year.