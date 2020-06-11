App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MHRD NIRF Ranking 2020: These are the top medical colleges in India

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh took the second spot while Christian Medical College, Vellore was in the third position in MHRD NIRF Ranking 2020 for medical colleges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi is the best medical college in the country, as per the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings (NIRF) India Rankings 2020.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh took the second spot while Christian Medical College, Vellore was in the third position in this year's MHRD NIRF India Rankings under the medical category.

Also read: IIT Madras tops the NIRF Rankings 2020

Close

AIIMS has been topping the list ever since medical was introduced as a new category in NIRF India Rankings 2018. Similarly, the second and third spots have been the same since then.

related news

Medical

In the medical category, a total of 40 institutes were ranked by the HRD ministry under the NIRF Ranking 2020. Last year, only 30 institutes were ranked. This means that the overall participation rate of institutes has increased.

Initiated by MHRD, the framework uses several parameters for its ranking like Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR). Institutions across the country are divided in nine different categories.

There is a proposal to link the funding of institutes across India to their NIRF Rankings. Further, MHRD may also make it mandatory for all partially or totally funded educational institutes to take part in NIRF every year.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Business #Economy #HR #NIRF India Rankings 2020

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Airbnb launches initiative to boost domestic travel focusing on nearby destinations

Airbnb launches initiative to boost domestic travel focusing on nearby destinations

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.