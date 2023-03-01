 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MHA suspends think-tank Centre for Policy Research's FCRA licence for 180 days

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:04 PM IST

CPR said that in light of the current order, it will "explore all avenues of recourse" available to it.

The action was taken by the MHA due to alleged violation of norms, officials said (File image: PTI)

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) has been suspended for 180 days by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), officials said on March 1.

The action has been taken due to the alleged violation of laws, officials told news agency PTI. The suspension of licence was also confirmed in a statement issued by CPR.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO), in its statement, said it continues to cooperate fully with authorities, is in complete compliance with the law and is routinely scrutinised and audited by government authorities, including the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

CPR also said in light of the current order, it will "explore all avenues of recourse" available to it.