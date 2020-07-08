MHA sets up panel to probe violation of regulations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into alleged violation of various legal provisions by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

These investigations are into alleged violation of legal provisions including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Income Tax Act and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

A Home Ministry Spokesperson said that a Special Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will head the committee.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda had targeted the Congress party and the Gandhi family alleging that RGF had accepted donations worth $300,000 from the Chinese embassy for conducting studies that were not in national interest.