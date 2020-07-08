App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MHA sets up panel to probe violation of regulations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Ministry of Home Affairs has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into alleged violations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into alleged violation of various legal provisions by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

These investigations are into alleged violation of legal provisions including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Income Tax Act and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

A Home Ministry Spokesperson said that a Special Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will head the committee.

Close

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda had targeted the Congress party and the Gandhi family alleging that RGF had accepted donations worth $300,000 from the Chinese embassy for conducting studies that were not in national interest.

Hitting back, the Congress had said that RGF issue raised by the BJP was a "manufactured charge" and "diversionary tactic" to deflect attention from the border tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 10:42 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #MHA #Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.