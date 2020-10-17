172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mha-secretary-ajay-kumar-bhalla-gets-extension-till-august-2021-5976041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MHA Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets extension till August 2021

MHA Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla's term was supposed to end on November 30, 2020

Moneycontrol News
MHA Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (Photo Credit: Twitter/@PIBHomeAffairs)
MHA Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (Photo Credit: Twitter/@PIBHomeAffairs)

The Appointment Committee of the Union Cabinet on October 17 issued a notification announcing the extension of Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla upto August 22, 2021. Bhalla's term was supposed to end on November 30, 2020.

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in the service of Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (AM:84) as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 30.11.2020 upto 22.08.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the notification said.

Earlier on September 30, 2020, Bhalla was given the additional charge of the post of Department of Personnel and Training's Secretary with immediate effect.
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #Ajay Kumar Bhalla #Current Affairs #DoPT #India #MHA #Ministry of Home Affairs

