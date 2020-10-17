MHA Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets extension till August 2021

The Appointment Committee of the Union Cabinet on October 17 issued a notification announcing the extension of Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla upto August 22, 2021. Bhalla's term was supposed to end on November 30, 2020.



Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla gets extension toll Aug 22, 2021. He was to retire on Nov 30 @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/eMISOmlRwt

— Shemin (@shemin_joy) October 17, 2020

"The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in the service of Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (AM:84) as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 30.11.2020 upto 22.08.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the notification said.

Earlier on September 30, 2020, Bhalla was given the additional charge of the post of Department of Personnel and Training's Secretary with immediate effect.