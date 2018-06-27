App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

MHA says PM security guidelines not new, need to be reiterated from time to time

No new restrictions have been added through these guidelines/SOPs and only the laid down protocols have been reiterated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Home Ministry today said the guidelines it has issued for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not new, and these were required to be reiterated from time to time. In a statement, the ministry said it had recently reiterated the guidelines or standard operating procedures regarding security arrangements of VVIPs during road shows to all states and Union territories.

"Guidelines for security of VVIPs are required to be reiterated from time to time. These guidelines/SOPs are not new; they are reiteration of existing guidelines and do not contain any specific reference to ministers or other dignitaries.

"No new restrictions have been added through these guidelines/SOPs and only the laid down protocols have been reiterated," the statement read.

On June 11, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had reviewed the prime minister's security and directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen security arrangements for the prime minister.

According to reports, there has been an "all-time high" threat to the prime minister and he is the "most valuable target" in the run-up to the 2019 general elections.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 04:50 pm

