MHA restores foreign funds licence for Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity

The Missionaries of Charity works for the poor and the destitute.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has restored the foreign contribution licence for Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, news agency ANI reported on January 8.

The organisation has submitted the necessary documents for the renewal of its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration, which will once again allow it to receive donations from abroad. The FCRA licence will be valid till the end of 2026.

The FCRA licence renewal comes two weeks after the ministry rejected the organisation’s application for renewal of its FCRA registration. The government had said the Missionaries of Charity did not meet the eligibility criteria under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR), 2011.

The home ministry had refuted accusations that it froze the accounts of the organisation that works for the poor and the destitute.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that 22,000 patients and employees of the charity were without food and medicines because the Centre froze it accounts.

“While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” she had tweeted.

The home ministry issued a statement saying: “The Ministry of Home Affairs didn't freeze any accounts of Missionaries of Charity (MoC). State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its accounts.”

The ministry added that it received some “adverse inputs” while considering the Missionaries of Charities’ renewal application.

“In consideration of these inputs on record, the renewal application of MoC [Missionaries of Charity] was not approved,” it had added. “The FCRA registration of MoC was valid up to 31st December 2021."