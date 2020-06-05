MHA replaces media team week after whiskey bottles show up on official Facebook page

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) carried out a major reshuffle in its media wing.

The move comes a week after an erroneous post on Facebook left the MHA red-faced. In addition to pictures of cyclone Amphan relief work, the person handling the account mistakenly uploaded a picture of a table full of snacks along with two whiskey bottles.

Also read: Pictures of whiskey bottles in MHA’s FB post on Cyclone Amphan relief work cracks up Twitter

While the post was deleted immediately after it was brought to the notice of the authorities, screenshots taken by some users went viral on social media platforms.

MHA replaced the old team with a fresh one led by senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Nitin D Wakankar. He earlier served as the spokesperson of CBI and of Ministry of Defence.

Vasudha Gupta, who led the team earlier, has been shifted as Director General of the fact-checking unit under the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Meanwhile, Deputy Director in MHA, Virat Majboor, has been moved to All India Radio and Shelat Harit Ketan has been shifted to DPD.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Besides the cyclone Amphan goof up, there were lapses in the handling of the publicity material of the home ministry's achievements. On completion of one year of the Narendra Modi government, media reports highlighted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not listed as an achievement by the government.