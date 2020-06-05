App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MHA replaces media team week after whiskey bottles show up on official Facebook page

MHA replaced the old team with a fresh one led by senior Indian Information Service officer Nitin D Wakankar

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) carried out a major reshuffle in its media wing.

The move comes a week after an erroneous post on Facebook left the MHA red-faced. In addition to pictures of cyclone Amphan relief work, the person handling the account mistakenly uploaded a picture of a table full of snacks along with two whiskey bottles.

Also read: Pictures of whiskey bottles in MHA’s FB post on Cyclone Amphan relief work cracks up Twitter

Close

While the post was deleted immediately after it was brought to the notice of the authorities, screenshots taken by some users went viral on social media platforms.

related news

MHA replaced the old team with a fresh one led by senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Nitin D Wakankar. He earlier served as the spokesperson of CBI and of Ministry of Defence.

Vasudha Gupta, who led the team earlier, has been shifted as Director General of the fact-checking unit under the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Meanwhile, Deputy Director in MHA, Virat Majboor, has been moved to All India Radio and Shelat Harit Ketan has been shifted to DPD.

Besides the cyclone Amphan goof up, there were lapses in the handling of the publicity material of the home ministry's achievements. On completion of one year of the Narendra Modi government, media reports highlighted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not listed as an achievement by the government.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 09:37 pm

tags #Amit Shah #India #Ministry of Home Affairs

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

What the WHO recommends on face masks

What the WHO recommends on face masks

Parliamentary panel on IT to meet on June 17 to discuss Aarogya Setu app, data security

Parliamentary panel on IT to meet on June 17 to discuss Aarogya Setu app, data security

Coronavirus impact: Chennai Petroleum Corporation writes down inventory of Rs 1,456 crore

Coronavirus impact: Chennai Petroleum Corporation writes down inventory of Rs 1,456 crore

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.