MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

MHA recommends CBI probe into procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by Delhi govt

The Delhi cabinet earlier this year approved the engagement of 300 low-floor electric AC buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
Representative picture. Image source: News18

Representative picture. Image source: News18

The Ministry of Home Affairs on August 19 recommended an investigation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government.

The Delhi cabinet earlier this year approved the engagement of 300 low-floor electric AC buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

As per the plan, 118 buses were to arrive in October, 100 by November and 60 buses were to be added by December of this year while the remaining 20 buses are likely to arrive by January 2022, reported Times Now.

The matter of "corruption" in annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March this year.

A three-member committee formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal in June had found procedural "flaws" in the AMC and recommended scrapping it.

Close

Related stories

The LG had referred the matter to the MHA in July for its consideration, the officials said.

According to a report in The Indian Express, while the purchase contract was for Rs 850 crore, the 12-year AMC was for Rs 3,412 crore.

The purchase tender was awarded to JBM Auto and Tata Motors on a 70:30 ratio while JBM Auto had also emerged as the L1 bidder in the AMC tendering, the report added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi Cabinet #DTC #MHA
first published: Aug 19, 2021 03:08 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.