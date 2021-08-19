MHA recommends CBI probe into procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by Delhi govt

Representative picture. Image source: News18

The Ministry of Home Affairs on August 19 recommended an investigation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government.

The Delhi cabinet earlier this year approved the engagement of 300 low-floor electric AC buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

As per the plan, 118 buses were to arrive in October, 100 by November and 60 buses were to be added by December of this year while the remaining 20 buses are likely to arrive by January 2022, reported Times Now.

The matter of "corruption" in annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March this year.

A three-member committee formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal in June had found procedural "flaws" in the AMC and recommended scrapping it.

The LG had referred the matter to the MHA in July for its consideration, the officials said.

According to a report in The Indian Express, while the purchase contract was for Rs 850 crore, the 12-year AMC was for Rs 3,412 crore.

The purchase tender was awarded to JBM Auto and Tata Motors on a 70:30 ratio while JBM Auto had also emerged as the L1 bidder in the AMC tendering, the report added.