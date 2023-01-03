 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MHA notifies 5 new LWE districts of Andhra Pradesh following reorganisation

Jan 03, 2023 / 08:12 PM IST

These five districts will now be provided special central funds, as earmarked under the security-related expenditure (SRE) scheme for LWE hit states, for the financial year 2022-23

The Union government has notified five Naxal-violence affected districts of Andhra Pradesh following the state government recently carrying out a reorganisation of territorial limits in these regions, officials said Tuesday.

A review was carried out by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) "in consultation" with the state government and central security forces after which the new Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts have been named, they said.

The number of such districts remains at five – the same as in the last such notification of June 202.1 A notification issued by the Left Wing Extremism division of MHA on December 8, 2022 named Alluri Sitharama Raju, East Godavari, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and Vishakhapatnam as the LWE-affected districts of the state.

These five districts will now be provided special central funds, as earmarked under the security-related expenditure (SRE) scheme for LWE hit states, for the financial year 2022-23, it said.

Alluri Sitharama Raju has been categorised as the "most affected LWE district" of Andhra Pradesh. Districts that account for 85-90 per cent of Maoist violence in the country fall in this category.

Earlier, as per the last home ministry notification of June 2021 on this subject, the five LWE-affected districts of Andhra Pradesh were East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari.