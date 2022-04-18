MHA mulls to re-designate 'second-in-command' rank in CAPFs

Representational Image (PTI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought comments from central security forces on a proposal received from the CRPF to re-name the officer rank of 'second-in-command' as 'additional commandant' and end the "embarrassment" these personnel suffer in explaining their designation, officials said.

A second-in-command rank officer of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles is an analogous post to the superintendent rank in the regular police establishment.

Officers are inducted in CAPFs like CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, and CISF in the entry rank of Assistant Commandant and with the first promotion, they are designated as second-in-command (2IC in short) and subsequently as commandant which is equal to senior SP rank of the police.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the country's largest paramilitary with about 3.25 lakh personnel on its rolls, has recently written to the home ministry, stating officers of this rank find it "difficult to explain their rank and profile in civil society".

"Even in various government organisations, the rank of second-in-command is difficult to be explained. It goes without saying that a CAPF officer should take pride in his rank, but the rank of 2IC fails to add to the pride of the officers and rather becomes a matter of embarrassment," the CRPF proposal accessed by





