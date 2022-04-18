English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    MHA mulls to re-designate 'second-in-command' rank in CAPFs

    A second-in-command rank officer of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles is an analogous post to the superintendent rank in the regular police establishment.

    PTI
    April 18, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST
    Representational Image (PTI)

    Representational Image (PTI)

    The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought comments from central security forces on a proposal received from the CRPF to re-name the officer rank of 'second-in-command' as 'additional commandant' and end the "embarrassment" these personnel suffer in explaining their designation, officials said.

    A second-in-command rank officer of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles is an analogous post to the superintendent rank in the regular police establishment.

    Officers are inducted in CAPFs like CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, and CISF in the entry rank of Assistant Commandant and with the first promotion, they are designated as second-in-command (2IC in short) and subsequently as commandant which is equal to senior SP rank of the police.

    The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the country's largest paramilitary with about 3.25 lakh personnel on its rolls, has recently written to the home ministry, stating officers of this rank find it "difficult to explain their rank and profile in civil society".

    "Even in various government organisations, the rank of second-in-command is difficult to be explained. It goes without saying that a CAPF officer should take pride in his rank, but the rank of 2IC fails to add to the pride of the officers and rather becomes a matter of embarrassment," the CRPF proposal accessed by



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #CAPF #central security forces #CRPF #Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 09:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.