MHA extends suspension of visas issued to foreigners until travel curbs are lifted

The Ministry of Home Affairs on May 5 said that all existing visas granted to foreigners, except certain categories, will remain suspended until the prohibition on international air travel of passengers to and from India is lifted by the government.

An exception has been made, however, for those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project categories.

This suspension was earlier put in place until May 3, 2020, in line with the extension of the nationwide lockdown.

The ministry noted in its circular that the right of multiple entry life long visa facility for visiting India for any purpose, granted to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, will also remain in abeyance until the prohibition on international air travel is lifted. For OCI cardholders who are already in India, cards shall remain valid for their stay in India for any length of time.