you are here: HomeNewsIndia

MHA extends COVID-19 restrictions till November 30 in view of upcoming festivities

The MHA announcement came on a day India registered the highest single-day rise in cases since October 23, with 16,156 new infections being reported.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

(Representative image: Reuters)


The Ministry of Home Affairs announced on October 28 that it has decided to extend the COVID-19 restrictions across the country till November 30 to prevent any further spread of the coronavirus pandemic during the festive season.

The MHA announcement came on a day India registered the highest single-day rise in cases since October 23, with 16,156 new infections being reported. India’s total coronavirus caseload now stands at 3,42,31,809, with an active case count of 1,60,989 -- the lowest in the past several months.

The MHA order dated October 28, 2021, read: “In exercise of powers, conferred under Section 10 (2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, undersigned hereby directs that the Order of the Ministry of Home Affairs of even number, dated September 28, 2021, to ensure compliance with the Prompt & Effective containment measures for COVID-19, as conveyed vide Ministry of Health and Family Welfare dated September 21, 2021, will remain in force up to November 30, 2021.”

In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Close

As per the order, no mass gatherings should be allowed in areas identified as containment zones and in districts reporting more than five percent case positivity.

Gatherings with advanced permissions and limited people may be allowed only in districts with a COVID-19 positivity rate of five percent or below.

Such gatherings must be monitored and in case of physical distancing and mask usage norms, necessary enforcement and penal action must be taken.

Restrictions and relaxations of COVID-19 rules must be imposed and monitored by states and UTs weekly and depending on hospital bed occupancy (oxygen and ICU beds).

Meanwhile, to contain COVID-19 spread during the festive season, the five pillars of COVID-19 management – test, track, treat, vaccinate, and adhere to COVID-19 protocols – must be followed.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19
first published: Oct 28, 2021 03:28 pm

