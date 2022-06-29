MHA directs NIA to take over 'brutal' murder of tailor in Udaipur, probe international links

The Home Ministry on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur and probe involvement of any organisation and international links.

The spokesperson of the MHA said on their twitter handle that "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.

"The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated."