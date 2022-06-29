English
    MHA directs NIA to take over 'brutal' murder of tailor in Udaipur, probe international links

    The spokesperson of the MHA said on their twitter handle that "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.

    PTI
    June 29, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    Udaipur: BJP National President Amit Shah waves at the crowd during a road show, in Udaipur, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_27_2018_000181B)

    The Home Ministry on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur and probe involvement of any organisation and international links.

    "The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated."
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #MHA #NIA #Udaipur
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 12:14 pm
