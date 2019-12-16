MHA asks States, UTs to check violence, circulation of fake news

Asking states and union territories to check violence and ensure safety of life and property, the Union Home Ministry on December 16 said strict action should be taken against those spreading fake news on social media.

In an advisory issued by the ministry, it said that it was "imperative" that all measures are taken by the state and Union territories to ensure the safety of citizens.

The advisory comes in the backdrop of violence reported from different parts of the country, especially university campuses, during protests against the amended citizenship act which was passed by Parliament and given assent by the president last week.

"It is imperative that all required measures be taken to contain violence, ensure protection of life and safety of citizens and prevent damage of property," the advisory said.

The state governments and UT administrations have been requested to take precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

"They have also been requested to take action against circulation of fake news and rumours on social media having the potential to incite violence," it said.

According to the act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and are facing religious persecution will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.