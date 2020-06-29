App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

MG Motor shortlists six more start-ups for its Developer Program & Grant

The six finalists include Highway Delite, Socialcore, InCabEx, CamCom, ClearQuote, and the Alexa-based project Meeseeks, the company said in a statement.

PTI
MG Motor India will contribute Rs 2 crore to government hospitals and health institutions providing medical assistance in Hryana Gujarat. The contribution includes gloves, masks, ventilators, medicines and beds. While MG Motor India will directly contribute Rs 1 crore, its employees have pledged to donate the remaining amount of Rs 1 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)
MG Motor India will contribute Rs 2 crore to government hospitals and health institutions providing medical assistance in Hryana Gujarat. The contribution includes gloves, masks, ventilators, medicines and beds. While MG Motor India will directly contribute Rs 1 crore, its employees have pledged to donate the remaining amount of Rs 1 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol)

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India on Monday said it has shortlisted six more start-ups for its ongoing 'MG Developer Program & Grant', which is aimed at grooming innovators and developers in the field of mobility.

The six finalists include Highway Delite, Socialcore, InCabEx, CamCom, ClearQuote, and the Alexa-based project Meeseeks, the company said in a statement.

"The start-ups will receive a grant and mentoring from technology experts and may get an opportunity to work directly with specialized MG teams on selected projects," it added.

Close

The six start-ups will be joining companies, including Voxomos, Driftly, and Innvolution, which have already been signed under the MG Developer Program & Grant.

related news

"Our goal is to indigenously develop a comprehensive, sustainable, and smart infrastructure for urban mobility in our country. The MG Developer Program has received an overwhelming response and we welcome all teams who have been signed as a part of the initiative," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

He said MG Motor India will mentor and closely work with the selected start-ups and will also explore synergies with them and may deploy their solutions in its upcoming vehicles.

The MG Developer Program & Grant was launched in partnership with several tech giants including Adobe, Cognizant, SAP, Airtel, TomTom, Unlimit, and others with an aim to nurture ground-breaking solutions within the Indian urban mobility space.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #MG Motor #startups

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh units

Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; monthly quota fixed at 50 lakh units

Coronavirus pandemic | Uttarakhand COVID-19 recovery rate climbs to 71%

Coronavirus pandemic | Uttarakhand COVID-19 recovery rate climbs to 71%

Plasma bank to be set up in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Plasma bank to be set up in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 patients

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.