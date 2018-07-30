App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

MG Motor partners IIT-Delhi for in-car child safety app

Under the partnership, a team of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) is working on a project to develop an application for geofencing for child safety through ECU control, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

MG Motor India today announced a partnership with IIT-Delhi for developing technologies and applications to boost in-car child safety.

Under the partnership, a team of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) is working on a project to develop an application for geofencing for child safety through ECU control, the company said in a statement.

The application will enable owners of upcoming MG cars in India to track and alert whereabouts of their children while travelling in a car, including their entry and exit as well as their seating position in the vehicle, it added.

It will also alert users if the car is driven beyond a pre-defined route map.

"This project has been conceptualised to fast-track realisation of better child safety mechanisms in cars. IIT Delhi engineers will also conduct research and development activities to explore other car features that enhance child safety," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

He further said the company is continuously looking at providing a platform to innovators, students and startups to develop technologies and features for its upcoming cars, that will be produced in India.

MG Motor India is slated to launch its first vehicle in the country in the second quarter of 2019.

It has taken up several initiatives to promote innovation among students and startups in India, including 'MG Innovation Program' launched last year in association with TiE Delhi.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 01:34 pm

tags #Business #Child safety app #Companies #IIT Delhi #MG Motor India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.