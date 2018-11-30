App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Metro train trial run between Ameerpet, Hi-tec city begins

The train reversal facility beyond Hi-tec city station up to Trident Hotel would take a few more months for completion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The trial run of the Metro train between Ameerpet and Hi-tec city began on November 29 on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Metro train operations.

The stretch of Ameerpet and Hi-Tec city has eight stations.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited have overcome technical challenges owing to sharp curves and gradients, and also land acquisition problems, an official press release said.

The train reversal facility beyond Hi-tec city station up to Trident Hotel would take a few more months for completion, the release said adding that a solution has been found and trains would be run on the 'twin single-line method'.

Under this method, the release said, a double-line railway track functions as two separate single-lines wherein each line works as an independent single-line and trains are operated in both up and down directions on the same line as if these are two independent single lines.

This method, used by many railways around the world, including Indian Railways, would be followed till train reversal facility beyond Hi-Tec City Metro Station is completed, the release said. Both conventional railway signalling system and the sophisticated communication-based train control system of Hyderabad Metro permit this type of twin single-line train operations, it said.

A team of technical experts and engineers led by managing director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited N V S Reddy and managing director of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited K V B Reddy travelled on the Metro train on the 10-km stretch and observed critical parameters and performance of the train during the trial run, the release said.

NVS Reddy had earlier said Ameerpet and Hi-Tec City would be opened to rail traffic by this December-end. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30-km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole out of the 72-km-long elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project in November last year.

With the operation on the 16-km stretch between Ameerpet and L B Nagar in September this year, Hyderabad Metro Rail covers 46 km and has become the second largest Metro Rail network in the country, next only to Delhi.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 12:08 pm

