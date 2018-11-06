App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2018 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Metro services to be available till 10 pm from terminal stations on Diwali

It stated that metro train services will run for rest of the day on Diwali from 6 am onwards on all lines and from 4.45 am on the Airport Express Line.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Metro services will be available till 10 pm on Diwali from terminal stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on November 5. "On account of the Diwali festival the last metro train service on November 7 will be at 10 pm instead of 11 pm from terminal stations of all metro lines including the Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

It stated that metro train services will run for rest of the day on Diwali from 6 am onwards on all lines and from 4.45 am on the Airport Express Line.
First Published on Nov 6, 2018 11:15 am

tags #Delhi #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.