Metro reopening LIVE updates: Chennai, Kochi metro services resume

Multiple metro rail services across the country resumed today, for the first time since they were suspended in March amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Metro corridors are being reopened in a staggered manner according to 'Unlock 4.0' rules issued by the Centre in late August.

Here are some of the key updates:

> Noida Metro's Aqua Line services have resumed.

> Chennai Metro's Blue Line has resumed services between the airport and Washermenpet.

> Kochi Metro services have resumed. In the first phase, trains will run from 7.00 am to 8.00 pm with an interval of 20 minutes.

> Bengaluru’s ‘Namma Metro’ has resumed its services after remaining suspended for almost six months. In this phase, Purple Line services have resumed. These trains will run for six hours till September 10, only during peak hours: 8.00 am to 11.00 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm.



Bengaluru Metro resumes service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4.0.

Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes pic.twitter.com/4jc4ihwnqi — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

> Green Line metro trains in Bengaluru will operate from September 9.

> Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line today after being closed for over five months. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurugram, Haryana.

> These Yellow Line trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am and 4-8 pm in the first stage.

> Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed happiness over restarting of metro train services in the national capital, but cautioned that there should be no negligence in following precautions against COVID-19.