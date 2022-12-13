 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Metro connectivity between Noida, IGI airports via New Delhi station soon

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 09:36 PM IST

The proposed rail link is part of the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to provide last-mile metro connectivity till the Noida International Airport in Jewar

The DMRC on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority for preparing the detailed project report for the construction of the proposed metro rail link between New Delhi Railway Station and Greater Noida, officials said.

The proposed rail link is part of the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to provide last-mile metro connectivity till the Noida International Airport in Jewar, they said.

A team of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made a presentation to YEIDA officials regarding the rail line between Greater Noida's Knowledge Park area and New Delhi Railway Station, covering a distance of 37 km over 11 stations in an estimated one-hour time, according to a press release.

Separately, Shailendra Bhatia, YEIDA's officer on special duty and nodal officer for the Noida Airport said the plan is to provide hassle-free connectivity to passengers between both the airports, which are around 75 km apart.

"There will be two metro rail stretches -- one between Noida Airport and Knowledge Park in Greater Noida and the other from Knowledge Park to New Delhi Railway Station -- which are to be developed. From New Delhi Railway Station, there is already a connecting link to the Airport Express for Delhi airport," Bhatia told PTI.

According to the press release, the YEIDA has asked the DMRC to submit the complete DPR by March 31, 2023.