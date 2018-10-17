App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

#MeToo: Vinta Nanda files police complaint against Alok Nath

In a social media post last week, Nanda had alleged that the actor had raped her 19 years ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Writer-director Vinta Nanda, who has accused actor Alok Nath of raping her, submitted a complaint against the actor at a police station on October 17.

Police said they were yet to register an FIR in the case.

In a social media post last week, Nanda had alleged that the actor had raped her 19 years ago.

Nath had refuted the allegations and also filed a civil defamation suit against Nanda.

A senior police official said Nanda submitted her complaint against Nath at Oshiwara police station. "She gave a written application and our inquiry is on," he added.

Meanwhile, Nanda in a statement said the police were "very cooperative" and a woman police sub-inspector recorded her statement.

"It was not easy for me to give my statement as it is like reliving your pain," Nanda said.

Following Nanda's rape accusations, Nath had Monday filed a civil suit in a court here and sought Re 1 as damages for allegedly defaming him.

Nath's wife Ashu had also recorded her statement before a magistrate in connection with her complaint against Nanda and sought that defamation proceedings be initiated against the writer-director.

She told the court that their (Nath and Ashu's) reputation has been damaged because of the allegations levelled by Nanda.

Nath and his wife, in their complaint, said, "Without commenting on anything about her (Nanda), the fact remains that all such occasions, such as the #MeToo campaign, are being encashed by way of utilising the social media for the purpose of either gaining some name and fame or for the purpose of defaming the reputation of a person."

Nanda had alleged that the actor had raped her 19 years ago. Although she did not name Nath in her social media post, she referred to him as the actor who is known as the "most Sanskari person" in the field of acting. Nath is known for playing characters endorsing 'moral values' in films such as "Maine Pyaar Kiya", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!", "Hum Saath Saath Hain" and "Vivah".
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 05:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

