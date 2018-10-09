MeToo: Tara writer Vinta Nanda accuses 'most sanskaari' actor of rape, netizens want Alok Nath jailed

India's '#MeToo' storm continues to intensify, with more women recounting their experiences of facing sexual harassment.

The latest allegation has been made by writer-director-producer Vinta Nanda. In a Facebook post shared on October 8, Nanda alleged that she had been "raped" and "brutalised".

Although she did not mention the name of the accused in the post, Nanda described him as a lead actor of a 1990s television show Tara.

"Irony is that the man, the predator in question here is the actor par excellence who is known as the most #Sanskaari (cultured) person in the film and television industry," Nanda added in the post.

While she stopped short of naming anyone, Nanda later confirmed the accused as actor Alok Nath to news agency IANS. "It is Alok Nath. I thought saying 'sanskaari' would do the needful," Nanda said.

Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has said it will issue a notice to Alok Nath, seeking his stand on the sexual harassment allegations, news agency ANI reported.

In the Facebook post, Nanda called the actor — popular for his roles as a stereotypical Indian father, personifying religious traditions and moral values in movies and TV shows — “alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious”.

Nanda described how the actor allegedly harassed the lead actress on the sets of Tara, Navneet Nishan, without naming her in the post.

Also read | #MeToo storm gathers force: More biggies fall by the wayside

"He would mess with her on the sets and everyone would be silent.

When she complained to us, we decided to let him go," she wrote.

The production team had decided to remove him from the show, she adds. However, Tara went off air abruptly and her other shows running on the channel were also cancelled.

Nanda has claimed that the actor called her to his house and allegedly "violated" her.

"I have waited for this moment to come for 19 years. I shout out to each one of you who have suffered at the hands of predators to come out and say it aloud. Don’t hold yourselves back," she said.



Oh my God!!!!! This is horrific. @vintananda you brave woman. Thank you for telling your story and hopefully helping million others from suffering the same. Bravo! https://t.co/12qOs2M5LF

— Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) October 8, 2018

Nanda received support on social media after the post was circulated.



Im pretty sure most men in the film industry are experiencing sleepless nights these days as #aloknath -the so called #sanskaari bapuji makes it to expanding list of predators. Like Kangana said in a film - abhi toh inhe aur zaleel hona hai. Bring it on! — Bhavya Sadhwani (@bhavyasadhwani2) October 8, 2018



He should be behind bars! Sanskaari my foot. #aloknath https://t.co/JkQRnsguxq— Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) October 8, 2018

The 'Me Too' storm intensified with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.

Actor Rajat Kapoor apologised for his alleged misconduct while AIB faced uncertainty after two of its founding members, Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba, were stepping away from the organisation.

Also read: Hotstar cancels production of 'On Air with AIB' show season 3

While Bhat has come under attack for his inaction in the complaints against writer-comedian Utsav Chakraborty, Khamba has been directly accused of misconduct.