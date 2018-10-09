App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#MeToo: Tara writer Vinta Nanda accuses 'most sanskaari' actor of rape, netizens want Alok Nath jailed

The 'Me Too' storm has intensified with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's '#MeToo' storm continues to intensify, with more women recounting their experiences of facing sexual harassment.

The latest allegation has been made by writer-director-producer Vinta Nanda. In a Facebook post shared on October 8, Nanda alleged that she had been "raped" and "brutalised".

Although she did not mention the name of the accused in the post, Nanda described him as a lead actor of a 1990s television show Tara.

"Irony is that the man, the predator in question here is the actor par excellence who is known as the most #Sanskaari (cultured) person in the film and television industry," Nanda added in the post.

related news

While she stopped short of naming anyone, Nanda later confirmed the accused as actor Alok Nath to news agency IANS. "It is Alok Nath. I thought saying 'sanskaari' would do the needful," Nanda said.

Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has said it will issue a notice to Alok Nath, seeking his stand on the sexual harassment allegations, news agency ANI reported.

In the Facebook post, Nanda called the actor — popular for his roles as a stereotypical Indian father, personifying religious traditions and moral values in movies and TV shows — “alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious”.

Nanda described how the actor allegedly harassed the lead actress on the sets of Tara, Navneet Nishan, without naming her in the post.

Also read | #MeToo storm gathers force: More biggies fall by the wayside

"He would mess with her on the sets and everyone would be silent.

When she complained to us, we decided to let him go," she wrote.

The production team had decided to remove him from the show, she adds. However, Tara  went off air abruptly and her other shows running on the channel were also cancelled.

Nanda has claimed that the actor called her to his house and allegedly "violated" her.

"I have waited for this moment to come for 19 years. I shout out to each one of you who have suffered at the hands of predators to come out and say it aloud. Don’t hold yourselves back," she said.

Nanda received support on social media after the post was circulated.


The 'Me Too' storm intensified with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.

Actor Rajat Kapoor apologised for his alleged misconduct while AIB faced uncertainty after two of its founding members, Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba, were stepping away from the organisation.

Also read: Hotstar cancels production of 'On Air with AIB' show season 3

While Bhat has come under attack for his inaction in the complaints against writer-comedian Utsav Chakraborty, Khamba has been directly accused of misconduct.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #MeToo

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.