App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

#MeToo movement: Uncertainty over separate legal committee to look into sexual harassment cases

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi had last week proposed a panel of legal experts to look into such allegations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With a high-level Group of Ministers being set up to look into lacunae in existing laws against sexual harassment, a separate legal committee to look into allegations that have surfaced in the #MeToo campaign might not see light of the day, sources said on Friday.

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi had last week proposed a panel of legal experts to look into such allegations.

The committee was to look into the legal and institutional framework for handling complaints of sexual harassment and advise the ministry on how to strengthen the rules.

However, the government has decided to form a Group of Ministers to look into the lacunae in existing laws against sexual harassment, official sources had said on Wednesday.

related news

Earlier, there were indications that the GoM could be headed by a senior women cabinet minister, but it was decided that Home Minister Rajnath Singh would head the panel.

The move comes in the backdrop of a raging #MeToo movement, which started with actor Tanushree Dutta accusing another actor Nana Patekar of harassing her during shooting of a Bollywood film in 2008.

The matter escalated sharply with more and more women coming forward with their complaints against men in seats of power at workplace and various institutions, including in entertainment, media, advertising and other areas.

Journalist-turned-politician M J Akbar had to resign as the Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday following a spate of complaints of alleged sexual harassment during his tenure as editor of various media publications. He has denied the allegations and has even dragged one of the complainants to court with a defamation case.

Other prominent personalities who have been accused of sexual misconduct include Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Suhel Seth and Jatin Das, all of whom have denied the allegations even as multiple women have spoken out against them.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #sexual harassment

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.