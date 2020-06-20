Meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan’s Sanchore, creates foot-deep crater: Report

Locals in Rajasthan's Jalore district were bewildered when a round, meteorite-like object fell from the sky. People in the area heard a loud sound as the 2.7-kg object hit the ground, which reportedly left a foot-deep hole there.

Station house officer (SHO) of Sanchore police station Arvind Purohit told news agency PTI that they received information about a sparkling object that fell from the sky near Gayatri College.

The object reportedly had metallic properties of Germanium, Platinium, Nickel and Iron, as revealed by a test in a private lab located at a jeweller's shop in Sanchore.

A factual report has been submitted to the district collector and the object will be handed over to the Geological Survey of India for examination. Meanwhile, the geology department of the Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur has also expressed interest in studying the object.

"I have requested the Jalore administration to provide us an opportunity to conduct a study on it," the head of the university's Geology department Suresh Chandra Mathur told PTI.