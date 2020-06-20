App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan’s Sanchore, creates foot-deep crater: Report

The object reportedly had metallic properties of Germanium, Platinium, Nickel and Iron, as revealed by a test in a private lab located at a jeweller's shop in Sanchore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons
Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

Locals in Rajasthan's Jalore district were bewildered when a round, meteorite-like object fell from the sky. People in the area heard a loud sound as the 2.7-kg object hit the ground, which reportedly left a foot-deep hole there.

Station house officer (SHO) of Sanchore police station Arvind Purohit told news agency PTI that they received information about a sparkling object that fell from the sky near Gayatri College.

The object reportedly had metallic properties of Germanium, Platinium, Nickel and Iron, as revealed by a test in a private lab located at a jeweller's shop in Sanchore.

Close

A factual report has been submitted to the district collector and the object will be handed over to the Geological Survey of India for examination. Meanwhile, the geology department of the Jai Narayan Vyas University in Jodhpur has also expressed interest in studying the object.

related news

"I have requested the Jalore administration to provide us an opportunity to conduct a study on it," the head of the university's Geology department Suresh Chandra Mathur told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jun 20, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #India #Rajasthan

