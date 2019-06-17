App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 10:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

MeT dept predicts light rain in Delhi on Monday

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius after days of unusually hot weather.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds.

The morning temperature was normal for this time of the year.

Close

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, a meteorological department official said.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, the city received 0.6mm rainfall during the past 24 hours.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 percent, the official added.

On June 16, the maximum temperature settled at 36.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum settled at 28.02 degrees Celsius.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 10:28 am

tags #IMD #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.