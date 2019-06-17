MeT dept predicts light rain in Delhi on Monday

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Monday as the minimum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius after days of unusually hot weather.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds.

The morning temperature was normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, a meteorological department official said.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, the city received 0.6mm rainfall during the past 24 hours.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 54 percent, the official added.