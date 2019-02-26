Message has been sent to them: Defence experts praise IAF's strike

Various defence experts on February 26 hailed the IAF's pre-dawn air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror camp in Pakistan with some saying "the message had been communicated strongly", while a former air chief said India needs to be on guard as Pakistan might react soon.

Former defence minister A K Antony, said, "Pakistan should realise that they cannot stand the might of the Indian armed forces."

India conducted the preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp early on February 26, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

The operation drew reactions from various defence experts including retired officers in the armed forces.

Former military secretary Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain termed the operation "an appropriate response (delivered) with a sense of proportionality".

It was a nonmilitary, preemptive strike and "we have gone deep", so no scope for denial from Pakistan side, he said.

"We have only targeted a terror camp. No civilian area or military installation were touched by us. Also, our measure is such that onus of escalation will now be on the Pakistani side," he told PTI.

"Besides, the international community will continue to stand by us for the same reason and the traction gained form diplomatic and other means will continue to have impact," said the former general officer commanding for the 15 and the 21 Corps.

Lt Gen (retd) Ajai Singh, former colonel of the Poona Horse, an over 200-year-old regiment, had mixed feelings about the air strike.

"It is like a double-edged sword. While the action has aroused our nation and fostered a sense of patriotism, by this strike, we have alerted Pakistan," he told PTI.

The 84-year-old veteran said, he has participated in 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars.

"The message has been sent to them, but we have alerted Pakistan, and now they will get cautious," he said, adding, "We need a master plan to handle the situation."

Former IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal (retd) S Krishnaswamy complimented the government for taking the stand, but cautioned there might be "reaction" from the Pakistani side.

"It is a natural to have a reaction (from Pakistan). I'll be surprised if Pakistan doesn't react in the next 48 hours...They cannot resist certain temptation of a tit-for-tat," he said.

The former chief of air staff also said that there is "nothing called absolute safety, and we need to be on guard".

In his brief media statement on the IAF strikes, Foreign Secretary Gokhale said, "Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of immin ent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary," .

"In an intelligence led operation in the early hours of today, India struck the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot. In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated," he said.

Lt Gen (retd) Baljit Singh Jaswal said, "Precision strike is our capability. A wonderful job, and kudos to that. The will of the government has been translated into action...We shall not take nonsense from Pakistan anymore."