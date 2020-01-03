App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav': BJP launches drive to seek people's suggestions for manifesto

The BJP will also keep around 1,600 special boxes across the city to gather residents' suggestions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP on January 3 launched its 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav' campaign to take suggestions from people to draft its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. Union Minister Smriti Irani along with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, election co-incharge and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, and election committee convener Tarun Chugh launched the campaign at the Delhi BJP office.

Under the fortnight-long campaign, 49 'video raths' will frequent the 70 assembly constituency to gather people's suggestions on issues to be included in the manifesto.

The BJP will also keep around 1,600 special boxes across the city to gather residents' suggestions.

Close

The BJP leaders also released a mobile number for people to give their suggestions for the manifesto.

related news

Irani termed the campaign as a "meaningful dialogue" of BJP with the people of Delhi to get their feedback about issues like development, upliftment of poor, respect to women, education, infrastructure among others.

She appealed to people to take part in the exercise to help BJP draft its Sankalp Patra.

The Delhi BJP chief attacked the ruling AAP, accusing it of "misleading" people to divert their attention from problems in the city.

"We are committed to make Delhi the best city as per the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Tiwari said.

Fourteen 'video raths' or vans will be deployed specially to get the feedback of people visiting malls, universities, metro stations, bus stands, public places, markets, schools, colleges and hospitals, said campaign convener and Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia.

Each video rath will cover two Assembly constituencies. Twenty suggestion boxes will be carried by workers door to door and suggestions of the people will be collected. These boxes will also be kept at video vans, he said.

People can also record their suggestions by giving a missed call on 6357 171717, or through a dedicated website for the purpose, he added.

The campaign launch was also attended by Delhi BJP incharge Shyam Jaju, party MPs Vijay Goel, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma, Hansraj Hans, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, media incharge Pratyush Kanth, co-incharge Neelkant Bakshi and media head Ashok Goyal, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 09:35 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.