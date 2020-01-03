'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav': BJP launches drive to seek people's suggestions for manifesto

The BJP on January 3 launched its 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav' campaign to take suggestions from people to draft its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. Union Minister Smriti Irani along with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, election co-incharge and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, and election committee convener Tarun Chugh launched the campaign at the Delhi BJP office.

Under the fortnight-long campaign, 49 'video raths' will frequent the 70 assembly constituency to gather people's suggestions on issues to be included in the manifesto.

The BJP will also keep around 1,600 special boxes across the city to gather residents' suggestions.

The BJP leaders also released a mobile number for people to give their suggestions for the manifesto.

Irani termed the campaign as a "meaningful dialogue" of BJP with the people of Delhi to get their feedback about issues like development, upliftment of poor, respect to women, education, infrastructure among others.

She appealed to people to take part in the exercise to help BJP draft its Sankalp Patra.

The Delhi BJP chief attacked the ruling AAP, accusing it of "misleading" people to divert their attention from problems in the city.

"We are committed to make Delhi the best city as per the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Tiwari said.

Fourteen 'video raths' or vans will be deployed specially to get the feedback of people visiting malls, universities, metro stations, bus stands, public places, markets, schools, colleges and hospitals, said campaign convener and Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia.

Each video rath will cover two Assembly constituencies. Twenty suggestion boxes will be carried by workers door to door and suggestions of the people will be collected. These boxes will also be kept at video vans, he said.

People can also record their suggestions by giving a missed call on 6357 171717, or through a dedicated website for the purpose, he added.