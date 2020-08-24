172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|merger-of-bsp-mlas-with-congress-rajasthan-hc-asks-speaker-to-hear-complaint-filed-by-bjp-mla-5747021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Merger of BSP MLAs with Congress: Rajasthan HC asks speaker to hear complaint filed by BJP MLA

Dilawar had challenged the merger of six MLAs--Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha--with the Congress.

PTI

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday disposed of a writ application filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress and asked the assembly speaker to hear the complaint filed by the saffron party legislator. The court asked the speaker to decide the matter on merit within three months

“The court disposed Madan Dilawar's writ petition and has asked the assembly speaker to conduct hearing in the complaint filed on March 16 and decide the matter on merit within three months,” a counsel for the speaker said.

Further details of the court order are awaited.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 11:50 am

