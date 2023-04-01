 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Mercury settles at low of 15.7°C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day.

Delhi

The national capital on April 1 recorded a minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 83 percent at 8:30 am.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (77) category at around 8 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.