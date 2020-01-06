App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercury in Delhi may dip to 5 degrees Celsius by weekend: IMD

The city recorded a high of 19.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The minimum temperature in the national capital rose slightly on Monday due to a cloud cover lingering over the city, weather experts said. However, temperatures are expected to dip over the next three to four days due to rains under the influence of a western disturbance.

The city recorded a high of 19.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

Rains are expected in north India between January 7 and 9, which will lead to a dip in the mercury in Delhi. The minimum temperature may fall to 5 to 6 degrees Celsius by January 9 in the city, the weather experts said.

On Tuesday, light rains, thundershower and hailstorm, with winds gusting up to 20-25 kmph, are expected in the city towards the evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius.

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 07:34 pm

