Mercury hovers around 40 degree in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures hovered close to the 40 degrees Celsius-mark at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 39.3 degrees.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 39.7 degrees, up one notch against the normal, while Hisar registered a high of 40.5 degrees, one notch below the normal.

Narnaul recorded a high of 40 degrees, down one notch, while Karnal's maximum settled at 39 degrees, up one degree against the normal limits.

Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded their respective maximums of 40 degrees Celsius and 40.1 degrees, each up by one notch.

Amritsar's maximum settled at 37.3 degrees, two notches below the normal.

As per the Meteorological Department forecast for Haryana, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places from June 12 to 13 and at isolated places thereafter in the state.

For Punjab, the forecast is of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places on June 12-13.