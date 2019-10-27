Mephedrone worth Rs 3.5 cr seized from Rajdhani Express in Gujarat

Two persons were held from a Mumbai-bound train in Surat railway station in Gujarat with 7.5 kilogrammes of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, worth Rs 3.5 crore in the illicit market, a DRI official said on Sunday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said a team, acting on a tip-off, boarded the Mumbai-bound Rajdhani Express on Saturday morning and made the seizure and arrests.

"The contraband, weighing 7.5 kgs and worth Rs 3.5 crore, was concealed in a bag. The two arrested persons hail from Haryana, had boarded the train in Delhi, and were on their way to deliver the mephedrone to a person in Mumbai," he said.