you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2019 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mephedrone worth Rs 3.5 cr seized from Rajdhani Express in Gujarat

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said a team, acting on a tip-off, boarded the Mumbai-bound Rajdhani Express on Saturday morning and made the seizure and arrests.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Two persons were held from a Mumbai-bound train in Surat railway station in Gujarat with 7.5 kilogrammes of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, worth Rs 3.5 crore in the illicit market, a DRI official said on Sunday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said a team, acting on a tip-off, boarded the Mumbai-bound Rajdhani Express on Saturday morning and made the seizure and arrests.

"The contraband, weighing 7.5 kgs and worth Rs 3.5 crore, was concealed in a bag. The two arrested persons hail from Haryana, had boarded the train in Delhi, and were on their way to deliver the mephedrone to a person in Mumbai," he said.

The two have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and probe into the smuggling network operated by them was underway, he said.

First Published on Oct 27, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #India #Rajdhani Express

