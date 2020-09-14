172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|men-are-now-using-rheachakrabortyofmylife-hashtag-to-harass-ex-girlfriends-1-held-5838911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Men are now using #RheaChakrabortyOfMyLife hashtag to harass ex-girlfriends, 1 held

These men have been using the #RheaChakrabortyOfMyLife hashtag in their social media posts to run a smear campaign against their former flames by drawing a parallel between them and actor Rhea Chakaraborty who has been indicted in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has triggered myriad debates concerning misogyny, media trial, and more. Rhea’s typographic t-shirt with the slogan “smash patriarchy” also recently took social media by storm.

If dubbing Rhea and then the rest of Bengali women witches was not enough, men in Kolkata have now been using the hashtag #RheaChakrabortyOfMyLife to harass their ex-girlfriends.

A report published in a local Bengali daily has revealed that complaints have been filed against several men at the Cyber Cell of Lalbazar Police Station on charges of harassing their former partners and running a smear campaign against them on social media. These men have been using the #RheaChakrabortyOfMyLife hashtag in their social media posts.

Many women have reportedly lodged complaints concerning similar lewd behaviour over the past few days, Kolkata Police has informed. In one such incident, a man had gone to the extent of physically abusing the plaintiff, who is a model by profession. She had filed a complaint in the Netaji Nagar Police Station and alleged damage to property as well. The abuser identified as Pranay Chandra was later arrested.

In another incident, a resident of Salt Lake was harassed by her ex-boyfriend. He eventually reached her workplace to defame her by making false allegations before taking to social media to shame her publicly.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 09:35 pm

tags #Kolkata Police #Rhea Chakraborty #social media trend #Sushant Singh Rajput death case

