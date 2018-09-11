Memorial to Vajpayee to come up in Palghar district

A memorial to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is coming up in tribal- dominated Wada taluka of this district in Maharashtra.

The bhoomi puja ceremony for the memorial, coming up in the premises of the Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir and Degree College, was performed on September 11 by a group of prominent personalities.

Shramajeevi Sanghatna president Vivek Pandit and additional SP of Palghar district Vijaykant Sagar, among others, took part in the ceremony.

Pandit said the memorial will be completed in the next three months and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 25, the birthday of Vajpayee.