App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 07:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Memorial to Vajpayee to come up in Palghar district

The memorial will be completed in the next three months and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 25, the birthday of Vajpayee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A memorial to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is coming up in tribal- dominated Wada taluka of this district in Maharashtra.

The bhoomi puja ceremony for the memorial, coming up in the premises of the Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir and Degree College, was performed on September 11 by a group of prominent personalities.

Shramajeevi Sanghatna president Vivek Pandit and additional SP of Palghar district Vijaykant Sagar, among others, took part in the ceremony.

Pandit said the memorial will be completed in the next three months and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on December 25, the birthday of Vajpayee.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 07:41 pm

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.