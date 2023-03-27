 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Member nations brainstorm over food security, transport, tourism at BIMSTEC meet

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:21 PM IST

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation or BIMSTEC, has Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand as member countries.

The member nations have also gained significant momentum in the Masterplan for Transport Connectivity, which takes into account road, railways, air and maritime transport, BIMSTEC Secretary General Tenzin Lekphell said.

Bridging the gap between South and Southeast Asia through strengthened transport linkages, cultivating climate-resilient crops like millet and fortifying people-to-people connections with dedicated tourist circuits were among proposals floated by member states at a two-day BIMSTEC meet in Kolkata.

The deliberations were taken note of in the Kolkata Declaration, which was adopted on Sunday evening on the concluding day of the meet, a top official of the regional organisation said.

"The organisation can act as an enabler for the landlocked member states of Nepal and Bhutan to access the region's vast maritime networks. Bridging South and Southeast Asia through enhanced connectivity will open many avenues to facilitate a robust ecosystem for commerce," BIMSTEC Secretary General Tenzin Lekphell told PTI.