Melghat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Melghat Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Melghat is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Amravati district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Voter turnout was 68.26% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.17% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhilawekar Prabhdas Babulal won this seat by a margin of 1979 votes, which was 1.13% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 175765 votes.