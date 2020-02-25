App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 01:32 PM IST

Melania Trump says she is inspired by Happiness Curriculum

"Thank you for welcoming me. This is my first visit to India. People here are so welcoming and kind," she said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday said she was inspired by the Happiness Curriculum after attending a 'Happiness Class' at a south Delhi government school.

"Thank you for welcoming me. This is my first visit to India. People here are so welcoming and kind," she said.

She said it is "very inspiring" that students begin their day with practising mindfulness and connecting with nature".

"A healthy, positive example has been set for educators to ensure a promising future," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 01:27 pm

