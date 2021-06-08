Mehul Choksi’s complaint names ‘Barbara’, describes ‘brutal’ abduction

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi exiting the magistrate's court in Roseau, Dominica on June 4, 2021 (Image: AP Photo/Clyde Jno Baptiste)

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, in a kidnapping complaint lodged with Antigua police on June 2, claimed that “the operation” to send him back to India did not go according to plan and that he was told by the crew of the boat on which he was taken, including two Indian and three Antiguan nationals, that an “Indian politician” would interview him when he arrived in Dominica.

In a complaint filed through his legal team, Choksi also complained that he had known a person named “Barbara Jabarica” for the past one year and detailed her role in the “operation” by “Indian agents”, The Indian Express reported. Choksi had reportedly met the woman before he went missing on May 23.

Choksi has been in Dominican judicial custody since May 24 and has been charged with entering the country illegally.

He claimed in the complaint that he was abducted, blindfolded, taken to the rear of Jabarica’s house in Antigua and Barbuda and placed on “a very small watercraft”. Jabarica remained a mute spectator during the incident, he claimed. He was later shifted to a “much larger boat” and his mask removed, the news report cited Choksi as claiming.

“There appeared to be two Indians on board and three persons of Caribbean descent. From the way that they had conducted themselves so far, the Indian men, they seemed to be highly experienced mercenaries or contractors, hired specifically for this purpose of detaining and abducting me in such a brutal and unlawful manner,” Choksi’s complaint reads, according to the news report.

Read: Mehul Choksi discloses names of alleged abductors to Antigua police, probe ordered

He further alleged that one of the “Indians” told him that Choksi had been kept under watch for almost a year. “They knew intimate details about my household… where I would walk, my favourite restaurants,” Choksi claimed, adding that the other “Indian” asked questions about his finances and his offshore bank accounts.

Choksi claimed that during the boat journey, he was told that he was being taken to a special location to give an interview to a high ranking “Indian Politician” and that his citizenship would be “fixed” in Dominica and that he would be repatriated to India.

'Choksi flirted, gifted fake diamonds'

Meanwhile, Barbara Jabarica has claimed that she had no role to play in Choksi's abduction and that her name was dragged unnecessarily into the case by the fugitive businessman's lawyers and family members, reported India Today.

Choksi's rumoured girlfriend has further said: "I was a friend of Choksi. He introduced himself as Raj and approached me last year during my visit. He became friendly and later started flirting. He also gifted me diamond rings and bracelets that turned out to be fake. My family and I are under stress."

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi had fled India in the first week of January 2018, weeks before the PNB scam rocked the Indian banking industry. The duo allegedly bribed officials of the state-run PNB bank to get Letters of Undertaking (LoU) on the basis of which they availed loans from overseas banks that remained unpaid.

The allegedly corrupt bank officials did not enter these LoUs in the core banking software of PNB, thus evading scrutiny. The non-payment of these LoUs or bank guarantees worth Rs 13,500 crore resulted in default and became a liability on the bank.

Choksi had been living in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 as a citizen.